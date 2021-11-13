Honduras President visits Taiwan, says supports Taipei amid growing threats from China

Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez -- who is on a three-day visit to Taiwan -- said on Saturday that his tour is a sign of support for Taipei at a time of rising geographic tensions, reported local media. Hernandez on Saturday met Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and emphasised that Honduras and Taiwan are true friends, reported Focus Taiwan.

Hernandez stressed that his visit is a clear and firm message that Honduras wants to stand by Taiwan, which is facing a growing military threat from China. Earlier, in 2015 Hernandez had visited Taiwan.

Honduras president's visit was the first trip made by any of Taiwan's allies from Latin America since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tsai said, adding, the visit is very meaningful as it marked the 80th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries. The visit came only months before Hernandez's second presidential term ends.

Hernandez emphasised that Honduras and Taiwan would forge closer ties in economics, trade, education, and technology development. "Through Honduras, Taiwan will be able to enter the Latin American market and through Taiwan, Honduras will be able to gain access to the Asia market," Focus Taiwan quoted Hernandez as saying. (ANI)

