Russia to evacuate over 380 people from Afghanistan

Russia will evacuate more than 380 Russian and foreign citizens from Afghanistan, Xinhua reported citing the Russian Defense Ministry on Thursday. "On behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu organized the evacuation of more than 380 citizens from Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Ukraine, and Afghanistan from Afghan territory," the broadcasting service said.

Earlier today, the first Russian consignment of humanitarian aid arrived in Kabul. According to Taliban officials, three planes carrying 36 tons of humanitarian assistance landed in Kabul and the consignment was handed over to them, reported Khaama Press.

The aid that included flour, cooking oil and blankets was given to the Deputy Minister of Information and Culture and spokesperson of the Taliban Zabiullah Mujahid. The Taliban officials expressed gratitude to the Russian government and called on other countries to continue providing the Afghan people with relief assistance, reported Khaama Press.

Russia intends to send to Afghanistan a total amount of 108 tons of humanitarian aid from which the first tranche arrived and the other two will soon be dispatched to Afghanistan, added Khaama Press. UN Migration Agency raised concern over the ongoing humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, saying that Afghanistan may fall into "extreme poverty" by mid-2022 if no action is taken immediately to address the simultaneous humanitarian, economic and political crises.

"Afghanistan is a country of almost 40 million people, nearly all of whom may fall into extreme poverty by mid-2022 if no action is taken immediately to address the simultaneous humanitarian, economic and political crises," the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has said in a statement. (ANI)

