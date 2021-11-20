About 35,000 people rally against COVID-19 restrictions in Vienna
About 35,000 people have gathered in Vienna on Saturday to protest against new COVID-19 restrictions, a city police spokesperson told Sputnik.
"About 35,000 people have taken part in the demonstration," the police said. The atmosphere surrounding the march has been rather tense, and the police have already arrested several people after protesters began throwing beer cans at law officers working security detail, the spokesperson said.
Opponents of restrictions took to the streets of Vienna after Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced another full lockdown due to COVID-19 and the start of a universal compulsory vaccination from February 1, 2022. (ANI/Sputnik)
