Left Menu

Mongolia logs 509 new COVID-19 infections

Mongolia reported 509 new local infections of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, raising the national caseload to 378,575, according to a statement by the country's health ministry on Sunday.

ANI | Ulaanbaatar | Updated: 21-11-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 11:39 IST
Mongolia logs 509 new COVID-19 infections
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mongolia

Ulaanbaatar [Mongolia], November 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Mongolia reported 509 new local infections of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, raising the national caseload to 378,575, according to a statement by the country's health ministry on Sunday. More than half of the latest confirmed cases were detected in the capital Ulan Bator, it said.Meanwhile, the country's COVID-19 death toll increased to 1,867 after seven more patients died in the past day.

So far, around 2.24 million people, or 66 percent of the country's population, have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, with 561,338 people aged over 18 having got another booster dose. The health ministry said at least half of the population is supposed to receive a booster. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
2
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Spain’s SEAT asks unvaccinated workers to eat separately in Barcelona canteen; Canada approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children, shipments to start immediately and more

Health News Roundup: Spain’s SEAT asks unvaccinated workers to eat separatel...

 Global
4
Study: Stroke might be initial sign of cardiovascular disease among some smokers

Study: Stroke might be initial sign of cardiovascular disease among some smo...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021