Philippines logs 2,227 new COVID-19 cases, death toll tops 47,000

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,227 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 2,826,410.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 21-11-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 17:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Manila [Philippines], November 21 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,227 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 2,826,410. The DOH also reported that 175 more people have died from COVID-19 complications in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the coronavirus related death toll to 47,074.

The DOH said the number of active cases has dropped to 21,101. The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 22 million people for COVID-19 since being hit by the pandemic. (ANI/Xinhua)

