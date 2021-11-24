Left Menu

Trading in newly launched Beijing Stock Exchange sees downward trend

Beijing Stock Exchange, which recently opened for business has been witnessing a continuous decline in the trading volume.

ANI | Updated: 24-11-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 21:04 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Beijing Stock Exchange, which recently opened for business has been witnessing a continuous decline in the trading volume. The Beijing Stock Exchange (BSE) started trading on November 15, marking a key step in China's efforts to deepen capital market reform and support small businesses, Xinhua reported.

Hong Kong local media has informed that till November 23, the one-day trading of the Beijing Stock Exchange was only one-third of the amount left, a loss of about 67 per cent from the transaction amount as compared to November 15. In response to the downward trend in the Chinese economy, Premier Li Keqiang convened a meeting on November 22 with local officials in Shanghai.

Meanwhile, the General Office of the State Council of the Communist Party of China issued a document calling for greater efforts to help small and medium-sized enterprises and encourage local governments to arrange relief funds. A few days ago, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also released its annual report on the Chinese economy and pointed out that risk are increasing in China's economy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

