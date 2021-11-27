Left Menu

At least one dead in gas explosion in southern Ukraine

A woman's body has been discovered at the site of a gas explosion in a five-floor residential building in the Ukrainian city of Nova Odesa, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service (SES) said on Saturday.

ANI | Kiev | Updated: 27-11-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 18:26 IST
At least one dead in gas explosion in southern Ukraine
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Kiev [Ukraine], November 27 (ANI/Sputnik): A woman's body has been discovered at the site of a gas explosion in a five-floor residential building in the Ukrainian city of Nova Odesa, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service (SES) said on Saturday. Earlier in the day, the service announced that the explosion destroyed the building's two floors and injured three people. Later, the woman's body was found during the debris removal on the fourth floor.

"Currently, SES units, using heavy engineering equipment, continue dismantling the destroyed parts of the building, retrieving the body and searching for two people who are likely trapped," the service said. The explosion is said to have destroyed two apartments on the fourth floor and another two on the fifth one. Fifty people have been evacuated from the damaged building. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
2
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021