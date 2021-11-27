Left Menu

Karachi faces gas crisis with other Pakistan cities

Karachi is facing a severe gas crisis along with other Pakistan cities.

ANI | Karachi, | Updated: 27-11-2021 18:47 IST
Pakistan Gas Crisis . Image Credit: ANI
Karachi is facing a severe gas crisis along with other Pakistan cities. According to The News International, the Gas crisis in Karachi is taking a toll with 75 per cent of the areas being badly affected by load shedding during meal hours all day. Some areas are not getting gas for the past three days and hotels have increased the rates to cope with the increasing demands. Gas cylinders and refilling are also out of reach of people due to over-cost. (Ummat).

Earlier, gas supply was suspended in various parts of Karachi as Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) went about its load management plan. According to The News International, the country's apex trade body on Monday asked the government to immediately roll out help for industries against gas suspension that has enraged businesses at what they see as government incompetence and its 'criminal negligence'.

On the other hand, the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry has expressed disappointment on the government's decision to suspend gas supply to non-export oriented industries. Meanwhile, the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) announced its support to general industries' resistance against the suspension of gas supplies.

The gas crisis has further pushed the fragile Pakistani economy fragile as it faces other issues related to the Pandemic crisis (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

