Russia confirms 33,548 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

Russia has confirmed 33,548 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,570,373, the federal response center said on Sunday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 28-11-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 15:33 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], November 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has confirmed 33,548 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,570,373, the federal response center said on Sunday. "Over the past 24 hours, 33,548 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 2,127 cases (6.3%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase was 0.35%.

Moscow registered 3,086 new COVID-19 cases, followed by Saint Petersburg with 2,072 new cases, and the Moscow region with 2,046 new cases. The response center reported 1,224 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 272,755.

In the same 24 hours, 30,646 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 8,268,111. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

