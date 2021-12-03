Left Menu

India, S Korea hold third Strategic Dialogue, discuss partnership in high tech, supply chain resilience

With the aim to deepen strategic cooperation, India and South Korea on Friday held the third Strategic Dialogue where the two sides discussed partnership in critical and high technologies and supply chain resilience.

03-12-2021
Second Deputy Director of National Security of ROK called on the National Security Adviser Ajit K. Doval. Image Credit: ANI
With the aim to deepen strategic cooperation, India and South Korea on Friday held the third Strategic Dialogue where the two sides discussed partnership in critical and high technologies and supply chain resilience. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that Second Deputy Director of National Security, Kim Hyoung-zhin visited New Delhi on Friday for the Third India-Republic of Korea Strategic Dialogue between the National Security Council Secretariats of India and the ROK.

Within the framework of the close and strategic partnership between India and ROK, the two sides held in-depth discussions to further enhance the Special Strategic Partnership, MEA said. Both sides agreed to further strengthen and deepen mutually beneficial strategic cooperation in areas of bilateral, regional and global interest. "indigenisation, joint development and joint production in the defence sector between India and ROK were emphasized upon. Partnership in critical and high technologies and supply chain resilience were also discussed," MEA added.

The two sides identified areas of cooperation in Cyber Security and Information Technology, Maritime Security and threats and challenges from terrorism, extremism and radicalization. It was agreed to strengthen synergies between India's 'Act East Policy; and ROK's "New Southern Policy". During his visit, the Second Deputy Director of National Security of ROK called on the National Security Adviser Ajit K. Doval, KC and Minister of State for External Affairs Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

