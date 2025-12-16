Left Menu

Thackeray Cousins Forge Strategic Alliance Ahead of Maharashtra Civic Polls

Uddhav and Raj Thackeray are set to form an alliance before Maharashtra's civic elections. The seat-sharing process is considered minor, with the union of the two leaders seen as significant. Discussions about other alliances in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and other locations are underway, with local leaders given autonomy.

Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 16-12-2025 20:32 IST
Thackeray Cousins Forge Strategic Alliance Ahead of Maharashtra Civic Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray are planning an alliance ahead of the upcoming civic elections in Maharashtra, according to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve.

The proposed alliance with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena is expected to be announced soon, emphasizing the importance of the two prominent political figures joining forces despite logistical seat-sharing discussions.

On allegations of a BJP-led campaign against them with posters in Mumbai, Danve asserted the local decision-making power allocated to leaders in navigating alliances for the January 15 polls in key areas such as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

