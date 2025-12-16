Thackeray Cousins Forge Strategic Alliance Ahead of Maharashtra Civic Polls
Uddhav and Raj Thackeray are set to form an alliance before Maharashtra's civic elections. The seat-sharing process is considered minor, with the union of the two leaders seen as significant. Discussions about other alliances in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and other locations are underway, with local leaders given autonomy.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray are planning an alliance ahead of the upcoming civic elections in Maharashtra, according to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve.
The proposed alliance with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena is expected to be announced soon, emphasizing the importance of the two prominent political figures joining forces despite logistical seat-sharing discussions.
On allegations of a BJP-led campaign against them with posters in Mumbai, Danve asserted the local decision-making power allocated to leaders in navigating alliances for the January 15 polls in key areas such as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Assam Congress Excludes AIUDF from 2026 Alliance: A Strategic Shift
AIMIM Eyes Major Maharashtra Civic Polls with Possible Alliances
Mahayuti Alliance Aims for 150-Plus Seats in Upcoming BMC Elections
Strengthening Global South Alliances: PM Modi's Historic Ethiopia Visit
Akhilesh Yadav Asserts Alliance Solidarity Amidst Rising Political Challenges