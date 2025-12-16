Thackeray Cousins Forge Strategic Alliance Ahead of Maharashtra Civic Polls

In a significant political development, Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray are planning an alliance ahead of the upcoming civic elections in Maharashtra, according to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve.

The proposed alliance with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena is expected to be announced soon, emphasizing the importance of the two prominent political figures joining forces despite logistical seat-sharing discussions.

On allegations of a BJP-led campaign against them with posters in Mumbai, Danve asserted the local decision-making power allocated to leaders in navigating alliances for the January 15 polls in key areas such as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)