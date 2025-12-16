Karnataka Lokayukta Raids Uncover Crores in Illegal Assets
The Karnataka Lokayukta conducted raids on four government officials, uncovering Rs 18.2 crore in assets beyond their known income. Officers targeted included Byresh V S in Mandya, Rajashekar Erappa Bijapur in Belagavi, L R Shankar Naik in Vijayanagara, and Roopla Naik S in Shivamogga, with searches conducted at 21 locations.
In a significant operation against corruption, the Karnataka Lokayukta on Tuesday launched raids on properties linked to four government officials across the state.
The sleuths uncovered assets worth Rs 18.2 crore, which appeared disproportionate to the officials' known sources of income.
The targeted officers included Byresh V S from Mandya, Rajashekar Erappa Bijapur from Belagavi, L R Shankar Naik from Vijayanagara, and Roopla Naik S from Shivamogga. The most substantial assets were linked to Rajashekar, valued at Rs 6.07 crore.
