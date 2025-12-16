Left Menu

Karnataka Lokayukta Raids Uncover Crores in Illegal Assets

The Karnataka Lokayukta conducted raids on four government officials, uncovering Rs 18.2 crore in assets beyond their known income. Officers targeted included Byresh V S in Mandya, Rajashekar Erappa Bijapur in Belagavi, L R Shankar Naik in Vijayanagara, and Roopla Naik S in Shivamogga, with searches conducted at 21 locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 16-12-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 20:34 IST
Karnataka Lokayukta Raids Uncover Crores in Illegal Assets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation against corruption, the Karnataka Lokayukta on Tuesday launched raids on properties linked to four government officials across the state.

The sleuths uncovered assets worth Rs 18.2 crore, which appeared disproportionate to the officials' known sources of income.

The targeted officers included Byresh V S from Mandya, Rajashekar Erappa Bijapur from Belagavi, L R Shankar Naik from Vijayanagara, and Roopla Naik S from Shivamogga. The most substantial assets were linked to Rajashekar, valued at Rs 6.07 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025