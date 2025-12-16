Karnataka Lokayukta Raids Uncover Crores in Illegal Assets

In a significant operation against corruption, the Karnataka Lokayukta on Tuesday launched raids on properties linked to four government officials across the state.

The sleuths uncovered assets worth Rs 18.2 crore, which appeared disproportionate to the officials' known sources of income.

The targeted officers included Byresh V S from Mandya, Rajashekar Erappa Bijapur from Belagavi, L R Shankar Naik from Vijayanagara, and Roopla Naik S from Shivamogga. The most substantial assets were linked to Rajashekar, valued at Rs 6.07 crore.

