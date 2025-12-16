Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over New VB-G RAM G Bill Replacing MGNREGA

The Communist Party of India (CPI) opposes the new Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, replacing the MGNREGA. The CPI accuses the government of undermining workers' rights, converting a guaranteed employment scheme into a discretionary measure, and criticizing the Bill's removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 20:34 IST
Controversy Erupts Over New VB-G RAM G Bill Replacing MGNREGA
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has voiced strong opposition to the government's introduction of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, also known as the VB-G RAM G Bill. The Bill aims to replace the longstanding Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), sparking allegations from the CPI of dismantling a rights-based law and converting it into a discretionary scheme.

CPI General Secretary D Raja criticized the removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name from the Bill, claiming it reflects an ideological shift, which, he stated, 'confirms the BJP and its mentors as disciples of Godse.' Such changes, Raja argued, undermine the foundational Right to Work and reduce rural workers to being subject to official quotas and contractor-driven systems.

Despite promises of increased workdays to 125 annually, the proposed Bill removes the demand-driven element intrinsic to MGNREGA, potentially leaving workers vulnerable and shifting financial burdens to fiscally strained state governments. The CPI calls for nationwide protests on December 22, urging democratic forces to resist these changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025