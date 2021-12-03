Left Menu

China accuses MI6 chief of pushing 'fake news' after comments that it targets poor countries with debt trap

The Chinese embassy in the UK has targetted the head of Britain's secret intelligence service, accusing Richard Moore of "peddling fake news" after the MI6 chief claimed Beijing targets poor countries with "debt" and "data" traps, a media report said.

ANI | London | Updated: 03-12-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 23:36 IST
China accuses MI6 chief of pushing 'fake news' after comments that it targets poor countries with debt trap
A general view of the Chinese Embassy in London. (Image credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Chinese embassy in the UK has targetted the head of Britain's secret intelligence service, accusing Richard Moore of "peddling fake news" after the MI6 chief claimed Beijing targets poor countries with "debt" and "data" traps, a media report said. The Chinese Embassy in the UK dismissed allegations levied against Beijing that China actively seeks to snare poorer nations in "debt traps" and steals valuable strategic data from these countries, Russia Today quoted Beijing's embassy as saying in a statement.

Claiming that the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) chief Richard Moore, who made the comments, was guilty of "peddling fake news and false intelligence" about China, the embassy in a statement attributed to a spokesperson said: "The truth is there is not a single country that has fallen into the so-called 'debt trap' as a result of borrowing from China." China neither seeks to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, "nor does it impose its own will on others or seek any political benefits," the statement added.

Urging Britain to correct its mistakes, the embassy asked the UK to "cease its unfounded attacks against China". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
2
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
3
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

 United States
4
A new exoplanet: meet GJ 367b, an iron planet smaller and denser than Earth

A new exoplanet: meet GJ 367b, an iron planet smaller and denser than Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021