Left Menu

Australia's Qantas Airways launches commercial flight services to India after nearly ten years

Australia's Qantas airways on Monday launched commercial flight services to India after nearly ten years.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 06-12-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 15:13 IST
Australia's Qantas Airways launches commercial flight services to India after nearly ten years
Representative image (Credits: Qantas) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's Qantas airways on Monday launched commercial flight services to India after nearly ten years. "Today marks @Qantas' first commercial Australia to India flight in almost a decade!" Sydney airport informed in a tweet.

The first flight departed from Sydney Airport and landed in Delhi after making a stop in Adelaide. Meanwhile, the national airline is operating three return flights weekly from Sydney to Delhi, the number is expected to increase in January 2022.

"The national airline is operating three return flights weekly from Sydney to Delhi, which will increase in January 2022," Sydney airport added in the tweet. Registered originally as the Queensland and Northern Territory Aerial Services Limited (QANTAS), Qantas is a leading long-distance airline, Qantas website said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
3
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh
4
Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021