Australia's Qantas Airways launches commercial flight services to India after nearly ten years

Australia's Qantas airways on Monday launched commercial flight services to India after nearly ten years. "Today marks @Qantas' first commercial Australia to India flight in almost a decade!" Sydney airport informed in a tweet.

The first flight departed from Sydney Airport and landed in Delhi after making a stop in Adelaide. Meanwhile, the national airline is operating three return flights weekly from Sydney to Delhi, the number is expected to increase in January 2022.

"The national airline is operating three return flights weekly from Sydney to Delhi, which will increase in January 2022," Sydney airport added in the tweet. Registered originally as the Queensland and Northern Territory Aerial Services Limited (QANTAS), Qantas is a leading long-distance airline, Qantas website said. (ANI)

