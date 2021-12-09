Left Menu

Serbia discussing with Russia additional gas supplies: President Aleksandar Vucic

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told reporters that he had discussed with the management of Russia's Gazprom energy giant the receipt of additional gas volumes from Russia in excess of 2 billion cubic meters per year.

ANI | Belgrade | Updated: 09-12-2021 09:13 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 09:13 IST
Serbia discussing with Russia additional gas supplies: President Aleksandar Vucic
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Serbia

Belgrade [Serbia], December 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told reporters that he had discussed with the management of Russia's Gazprom energy giant the receipt of additional gas volumes from Russia in excess of 2 billion cubic meters per year. Gazprom said yesterday that for the first 11 months of this year it exported 57 percent more gas to Serbia than during the entire 2020. Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and Vucic discussed urgent issues of cooperation, in particular gas supplies. The working meeting took place in the conference call mode.

"Yesterday I had a conversation, and we did not publish it, with Alexey Miller. [Director of the state-owned Srbijagas Dusan] Bajatovic went to St. Petersburg, and from January 1 we will have that 'new gas' at $270 per 1,000 cubic meters," Vucic told reporters. "We are talking about the volumes, which are stipulated up to 2 billion at the annual level. Now we are talking about that if due to cold days in addition, and in this our Russian friends have always helped, if necessary, we will pay extra and take larger volumes. But it should not be at some fabulous prices, and I am convinced that Alexey Miller will help us on this issue," he said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

 United States
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021