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Stalin Sets Stage for Fourth Kolathur Victory

MK Stalin, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President, has filed his nomination for the Kolathur Assembly constituency, anticipating a fourth consecutive victory. Having successfully contested in 2011, 2016, and 2021, Stalin engaged with the public through a roadshow and released a book highlighting his achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-03-2026 12:42 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 12:42 IST
Stalin Sets Stage for Fourth Kolathur Victory
MK Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin has formally entered the fray for the Kolathur Assembly constituency by filing his nomination papers on Monday in Chennai.

Buoyed by past victories in 2011, 2016, and 2021, Stalin expressed unwavering confidence in securing another win in the upcoming elections.

Stalin completed his nomination process with a brief roadshow, during which he waved to supporters and promoted his newly released book showcasing his achievements for Kolathur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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