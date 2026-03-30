Revealed: Assassins' Nephew's Identity in NZ Drug Case

The identity of Baltej Singh, the nephew of one of Indira Gandhi's assassins, has been disclosed following a New Zealand court decision rejecting his appeal for permanent name suppression in a drug case.

Singh is currently serving a 22-year sentence for importing over 700 kg of methamphetamine, the largest drug seizure recorded by New Zealand authorities.

Initially, the High Court granted him name suppression due to potential hardship for his family. However, the ruling was overturned last November, and his appeal to the Supreme Court was abandoned.