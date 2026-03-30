Revealed: Assassins' Nephew's Identity in NZ Drug Case
Baltej Singh, the nephew of one of Indira Gandhi's assassins, has been identified following a New Zealand court's decision. Singh, serving a 22-year prison sentence for drug trafficking, sought permanent name suppression, citing family safety concerns. The New Zealand media can now freely disclose his identity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 30-03-2026 12:41 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 12:41 IST
- Country:
- New Zealand
The identity of Baltej Singh, the nephew of one of Indira Gandhi's assassins, has been disclosed following a New Zealand court decision rejecting his appeal for permanent name suppression in a drug case.
Singh is currently serving a 22-year sentence for importing over 700 kg of methamphetamine, the largest drug seizure recorded by New Zealand authorities.
Initially, the High Court granted him name suppression due to potential hardship for his family. However, the ruling was overturned last November, and his appeal to the Supreme Court was abandoned.