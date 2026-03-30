Sheetal Devi: Breakthrough Achievements in Para Archery

India's para archer icon, Sheetal Devi, has clinched the 'Para Archer of the Year 2025' title from World Archery, augmenting her already illustrious list of accomplishments. The 19-year-old from Jammu & Kashmir made a groundbreaking achievement by becoming the first female armless archer to secure a gold medal in the women's compound individual event at the World Para Archery Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, last year.

Despite being born without arms, Sheetal has mastered the art of archery using her feet, legs, and shoulder to draw and shoot the bow. Her triumphant journey doesn't stop there; she also achieved a complete set of medals, including a women's team silver and a mixed team bronze at the World Championships. Furthermore, Sheetal's accolades include a bronze in the mixed team at the Paris Paralympics, individual silvers at the 2022 Asian Para Games, and the 2023 Asian Championships in Bangkok.

Expressing her gratitude, Sheetal Devi, who has been recognized with the prestigious Arjuna award, shared, "Nominated alongside the world's best para archers... now named the best para archer by @worldarchery - this is deeply personal." The 2025 World Archery Awards, introduced in 2011, acknowledge excellence, fair play, and commitment within the sport, spanning eight award categories this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)