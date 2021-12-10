Left Menu

US Court sentences Russian national Koshkin to 4 years for cybercrimes

A US judge sentenced Russian national Oleg Koshkin to four years in prison for cybercrimes, Justice Department spokesperson Tom Carson told Sputnik.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2021 08:06 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 08:06 IST
US Court sentences Russian national Koshkin to 4 years for cybercrimes
US flag . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], December 10 (ANI/Sputnik): A US judge sentenced Russian national Oleg Koshkin to four years in prison for cybercrimes, Justice Department spokesperson Tom Carson told Sputnik. Koshkin will serve 48 months in prison after being convicted in June of running a so-called "crypting" service used to conceal malware from antivirus software. He was arrested by authorities in California in September 2019.

Koshkin, 41, formerly of Estonia, operated the websites "Crypt4U.com," "fud.bz" and others, the Justice Department said in a statement. The websites promised to render malicious software fully undetectable by nearly every major provider of antivirus software, the release said. The Justice Department also said he worked with Peter Levashov, the operator of the Kelihos botnet, to develop a system that would allow Levashov to crypt the Kelihos malware multiple times each day.

In September 2018, Levashov pleaded guilty to various computer crime-related offenses. His co-defendant, Pavel Tsurkan, pleaded guilty on June 16 to one count of causing damage to a protected computer, the Justice Department said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan
3
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
4
NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021