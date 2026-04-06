Shanxi's Shift: From Coal Mines to Tourist Havens

In the heart of China's coal capital, Shanxi province, Yang Haiming, once a miner, is now a restaurateur, embodying the region's shift from coal to tourism. His venture aligns with China's broader energy transition in favor of renewables, compelling workers like him to find new livelihoods.

Datong's transformation reflects national ambitions to prioritize clean energy, while leveraging cultural sites like the Yungang Grottoes to boost tourism. However, this shift leaves many coal workers uncertain about their future, underscoring the difficulty in acquiring new skills and penetrating new markets.

Experts advocate for inclusive development plans to ensure that those previously dependent on coal are not left behind. Despite China's commitment to renewables, coal remains a safety net, complicating the province's economic transition. The story of Shanxi reveals both the potential and the challenge in moving away from traditional industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)