French envoy pays tribute to CDS General Rawat, calls him a great military leader

French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain paid tribute to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat calling him a "great military leader".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 20:47 IST
French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain paying tribute to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat.. Image Credit: ANI
French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain paid tribute to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat calling him a "great military leader". Talking to ANI earlier, Lenain said that General Rawat was a great friend to move forward co-operation with his country.

"I wanted to pay tribute and to come in person for the ceremony," the envoy said emphasising, "We remember him as a great military leader, emphatic, warm, determined and great friend to move forward cooperation with my country." The mortal remains of CDS General Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were brought to Brar Square crematorium, Delhi Cantonment for last rites. They were laid side by side on the same pyre for cremation at the Brar Square crematorium. Their daughters Kritika and Tarini lit the pyre.

CDS General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others died in a military chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

