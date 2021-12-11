Left Menu

Indian embassy organizes food festival in Nepal as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

A food festival titled 'Flavours of Kashmir' is being organized by Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 11-12-2021 14:14 IST
Indian embassy organizes food festival in Nepal as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Image Credit: ANI
  Nepal
  • Nepal

A food festival titled 'Flavours of Kashmir' is being organized by Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

The food festival will be held from December 10-19, at Hotel Aloft in Thamel, Kathmandu. On Friday, the festival showcased authentic Kashmiri cuisine from India, with dishes being curated by Indian Celebrity Chef, Sanjay Raina. The 'Flavours of Kashmir' festival was inaugurated by Vinay Mohan Kwatra, the Ambassador of India to Nepal, the embassy said in a statement.

Known throughout India and the world as 'Paradise on Earth', Kashmir is blessed not only with natural beauty, but also a heritage of divine cuisine. A widespread of delicacies include Kashmiri Pulao, Rista, Gushtaba, Tabakmoz, Lal Chicken, Kebab, Firni among others. The event was also a curtain-raiser for a series of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Indian Food Festivals in Nepal.

At the inauguration ceremony, cultural performances showcasing Kashmir's rich heritage were performed by the artists of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

