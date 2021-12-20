Left Menu

Japanese intelligence agency warns of Chinese security threats

A Japanese intelligence agency has warned of economic security threats emanating from China, which it says is heading to acquire technology that can be used for several purposes like acquiring Japanese firms and recruiting talented human resources.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 20-12-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 13:50 IST
Japanese intelligence agency warns of Chinese security threats
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

A Japanese intelligence agency has warned of economic security threats emanating from China, which it says is heading to acquire technology that can be used for several purposes like acquiring Japanese firms and recruiting talented human resources. In an annual report released last week, the Japanese agency said, "There is a concern that China will continue to work on acquiring (Japanese) companies and inviting human resources with advanced expertise."

The Japan Times reported that there have been examples of Chinese companies investing in or attempting to acquire Japanese companies in the semiconductor field and other areas. The report further states that Japanese researchers are participating in China's "thousand talents program" to recruit talented people from overseas with abundant funds.

This ambitious plan aims to attract scientists and engineers from overseas. Since 2008, through this plan, China has recruited researchers from countries including the US, the UK, Germany, Singapore, Canada, Japan, Australia, and France. This comes at a time Beijing has long been suspected of engaging in hacking and intellectual property theft.

The Japanese agency said there have been a series of cyberattacks aimed at stealing confidential information from their companies. Cyberattacks are becoming more common and sophisticated in Japan and abroad, the agency added. It further cautions on the possibility of cyberattacks from countries like China, Russia, and North Korea. The threats from cyberattacks are becoming more serious, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-New protocols introduced to curb spread of COVID-19; Boxing-Paul wins Woodley rematch with sixth round stoppage and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-New protocols introduced to curb spread of COVID-19...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021