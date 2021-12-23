ITZY releases first Japan debut album 'IT'z ITZY'

Seoul [South Korea], December 23 (ANI/Global Economic): K-pop group ITZY has officially debut in Japan by releasing the Japanese best album "IT'z ITZY." According to their agency JYP Entertainment, ITZY will release the Japanese best album "IT'z ITZY" on December 22 and its title song 'WANNABE Japanese ver' in Japan.

In the album "IT'z ITZY" a total of 12 songs, including Japanese version and Korean version of "DALLA DALLA," "ICY," "WANNABE," 'Not Shy," "MAFIA In the morning," and "LOCO," are included. In particular, the title song "WANNABE Japanese ver," which was pre-released on November 1 before its official release, ranked second on the RecoChoku K-pop Daily chart and LINE Music Song K-pop Daily Top 100 chart on the third.

ITZY held the Japanese debut online showcase "ITZY JAPAN DEBUT SHOWCASE: IT'z ITZY" at 6 pm on December 18, four days before their official debut. ITZY has planned to have a live event to celebrate its debut through the official YouTube channel in Japan at 6 pm on December 22. (ANI/Global Economic)

