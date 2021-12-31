China objects to participation of Indian MPs at Tibetan Parliament-in-exile event

Chinese Embassy in Delhi has expressed "concern" over the participation of a group of Parliamentarians attending a dinner reception hosted by the Tibetan Parliament-in-exile and hoped that they would "refrain from providing support to the 'Tibetan independence' forces". Last week, a group of Members of Parliament, including Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sujeet Kumar, BJP's Maneka Gandhi, Congress MPs Jairam Ramesh and Manish Tewari, attended a dinner reception hosted by the Tibetan Parliament-in-exile.

"I have noticed that you have attended an activity held by the so-called 'All-Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet' and interacted with some members of so called 'Tibetan Parliament in Exile'," said Zhou Yongsheng, Political Counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Delhi in a letter. The Counsellor wrote: "As is known to all, the so-called 'Tibetan Government in-exile' is an out-and-out separatist political group and an illegal organization completely in violation of China's Constitution and laws. It is not recognized by any country in the world. Tibet has been an inseparable part of China since ancient times, and Tibet related affairs are purely China's internal affairs that allow no foreign interference."

"China firmly opposes any anti-China separatist activities conducted by "Tibetan independence" forces in any capacity or name in any country and opposes any forms of contact by officials of any country with them," the letter said. Addressing the MPs, Zhou said: "You are a senior politician who know the China-India relations well. It is hoped that you could understand the sensitivity of the issue and refrain from providing support to the "Tibetan independence" forces, and make contributions to China-India bilateral relations."

Reacting to it Tenzin Lekshay, the spokesperson of the Tibetan government-in-exile, slammed China, saying that "India's constant solidarity for Tibet makes China uneasy." "As for the All Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet, it was initiated by Shri MC Chagla in 1970 and now chaired by BJD MP Sujeet Kumar. Many great Indian leaders supported Tibet in the past, & many more supports now," he said in a tweet.

While rebuking Beijing, the spokesperson said, "China must stop growling here and there all the time." "If they are serious about the wellbeing of Tibet and Tibetan people, time has come for them to act positively to resolve the Sino-Tibetan conflict through dialogue," he added. Furthermore, the spokesperson added the Tibet issue is "certainly not an internal issue" of China. "Whatever happens in Tibet is a serious matter of concern for all the people around the world," he said.

"China calling out Central Tibetan Administration as a separatist political group will not help resolve the Sino-Tibetan Conflict. It is well known that Middle Way Policy is not about separation rather it aspires for genuine autonomy within the framework of the Chinese Constitution," Lekshay said. The 1959 Tibetan uprising saw violent clashes between Tibetan residents and Chinese forces. The 14th Dalai Lama fled to neighbouring India after the failed uprising against Chinese rule. The Dalai Lama, the supreme Tibetan Buddhist leader, established a government-in-exile in India.

Since becoming China's President in 2013 Xi Jinping pursued an aggressive policy on Tibet and reports of human rights violations have repeatedly surfaced. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)