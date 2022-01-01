Left Menu

Russia registers 19,751 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Russia recorded 19,751 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,519,733, the federal response center said Saturday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 01-01-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 15:59 IST
Russia registers 19,751 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], January 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia recorded 19,751 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,519,733, the federal response center said Saturday. On Friday, the center reported a daily tally of 20,638 cases.

In the past 24 hours, Moscow recorded the highest number of new cases (2,739), followed by St. Petersburg with 1,529 cases and the Moscow region with 1,187. In the same 24 hours, 847 COVID-19 deaths and 33,144 recoveries have been confirmed across the country, the center said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

 India
2
Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

 India
3
UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

 Global
4
Tele-medicine no longer option but necessity: Dr Jitendra Singh

Tele-medicine no longer option but necessity: Dr Jitendra Singh

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022