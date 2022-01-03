Left Menu

Russia confirms 16,343 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Russia confirmed 16,343 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,554,309 cases, the federal response centre said Monday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 03-01-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 14:26 IST
Russia confirms 16,343 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], January 3 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia confirmed 16,343 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,554,309 cases, the federal response centre said Monday. On Sunday, the daily tally of new cases was 18,233, on Saturday 19,751.

St. Petersburg had 1,341 new infections in the past 24 hours, followed by Moscow (which usually has the highest count of new cases) with 1,335, and the Moscow region with 1,180. In the last 24 hours, 835 deaths of patients with COVID-19 and 24,037 recoveries across the country, the centre said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
3
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
4
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022