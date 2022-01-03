Singapore reports 464 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore, January 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 464 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total tally of the disease in the country to 280,754. Of the new cases, 177 were in the community, two were in migrant worker dormitories and 285 were imported cases, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were 187 new Omicron cases confirmed on Monday, of whom four were local and 183 were imported, the ministry said. A total of 183 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 17 cases being critically ill in the intensive care unit (ICU). (ANI/Xinhua)

