Nepal's former PM Dahal re-elected as party chairman

Nepal's former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka "Prachanda" has been re-elected as chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal for the next consecutive term. The first Central Committee meeting held in Lalitpur city on Monday after the completion of the 8th General Convention re-elected Dahal as the executive of the party, a post he has been sticking with for three and a half decades.

Leader Narayan Kaji Shrestha was the proponent and Krishna Bahadur Mahara was the supporter of the proposal to re-elect Prachanda as party Chair which became a unanimous decision made by the meeting. As soon as the meeting approved the proposal, the newly re-elected Chairman took the oath of office. The 8th General Convention of the Maoist Centre started on December 26 and concluded picking names of 236 central committee members on January 2.

But the names of the office-bearers are yet to be finalised as the aspirants for the post turned unmanageable due to the large number. Maoist Centre central member Krishna Bahadur Mahara informed that the meeting has been postponed till January 9 as the party has to do more homework on the issue of office bearers. (ANI)

