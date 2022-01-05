Left Menu

Jaishankar holds talks with Maldivian Foreign Minister, says mutual benefits of bilateral cooperation 'very visible'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held talks with Madlaivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 13:56 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held talks with Madlaivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar noted that the mutual benefits of the great progress in bilateral cooperation are "very visible".

"Recognized the great progress in bilateral cooperation in my talk with FM @abdulla_shahid . Its mutual benefits are very visible. Conveyed my New Year's greetings to the people and Government of Maldives," tweeted S. Jaishankar. India and Maldives have in recent times expanded their strategic cooperation including focusing on counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

