Left Menu

Pakistan: 7 killed, 5 injured in fire, gas leakage accidents

At least seven people were killed and five others injured in two separate accidents in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, Xinhua reported on Wednesday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 05-01-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 16:53 IST
Pakistan: 7 killed, 5 injured in fire, gas leakage accidents
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least seven people were killed and five others injured in two separate accidents in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, Xinhua reported on Wednesday. Seven people of a family were killed after the fire erupted in a village on the outskirts of Toba Tek Singh district of the country's eastern Punjab province, Xinhua reported citing sources.

The accident took place while the victims were sleeping, resulting in the death of all the family members in the house, rescue workers told local media. The deceased included five girls. Separately, five people were injured after a blast hit a house in Pakistan's southwestern city of Quetta, Xinhua reported.

It further reported that the explosion took place due to gas leakage in the house, resulting in injuries of all the people from the same family including three kids. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022