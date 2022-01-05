Left Menu

Myanmar reports 133 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

ANI | Naypyitaw | Updated: 05-01-2022 22:54 IST
Naypyitaw [Myanmar], January 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar reported 133 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 531,432 in the country, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Wednesday. The release said the death toll has risen to 19,282 after four more deaths were reported on Wednesday.

A total of 509,409 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 6 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far. According to the ministry's figures, over 15.9 million people have been fully vaccinated and over 4.9 million people have received the first jabs of COVID-19 vaccines as of Tuesday.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases on March 23, 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

