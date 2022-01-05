Bulgaria's FM Genchovska tests positive for COVID-19

Sofia [Bulgaria], January 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska has tested positive for COVID-19, her ministry said here on Wednesday. Genchovska will remain under medical supervision and her deputy, Irena Dimitrova, will perform the duties of the minister.

Genchovska has been vaccinated with two doses, the ministry said. Genchovska has held the post since December 2021. To date, Bulgaria has registered 757,710 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 31,237 deaths. Of these, 6,252 cases and 157 fatalities were reported by the health authorities on Tuesday alone.

An emergency epidemic situation was initially declared in Bulgaria on May 2020 for a period of one month, replacing the state of emergency announced on March 13, 2020. It has already been extended several times, most recently until the end of March 2022. (ANI/Xinhua)

