Left Menu

Bulgaria's FM Genchovska tests positive for COVID-19

Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska has tested positive for COVID-19, her ministry said here on Wednesday.

ANI | Sofia | Updated: 05-01-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 23:31 IST
Bulgaria's FM Genchovska tests positive for COVID-19
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

Sofia [Bulgaria], January 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska has tested positive for COVID-19, her ministry said here on Wednesday. Genchovska will remain under medical supervision and her deputy, Irena Dimitrova, will perform the duties of the minister.

Genchovska has been vaccinated with two doses, the ministry said. Genchovska has held the post since December 2021. To date, Bulgaria has registered 757,710 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 31,237 deaths. Of these, 6,252 cases and 157 fatalities were reported by the health authorities on Tuesday alone.

An emergency epidemic situation was initially declared in Bulgaria on May 2020 for a period of one month, replacing the state of emergency announced on March 13, 2020. It has already been extended several times, most recently until the end of March 2022. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Samsung joins HCA to enhance smart home experience

Samsung joins HCA to enhance smart home experience

Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022