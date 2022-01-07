Left Menu

India supplies third batch of medical assistance to Afghanistan

India on Friday delivered two tons of essential lifesaving medicines to Afghanistan as part of medical assistance to the war-torn nation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 15:13 IST
India supplies next batch of medical assistance to Afghanistan. . Image Credit: ANI
India on Friday delivered two tons of essential lifesaving medicines to Afghanistan as part of medical assistance to the war-torn nation. "As part of our ongoing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, India supplied the third batch of medical assistance consisting of two tons of essential lifesaving medicines to Afghanistan today," said the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

The medical assistance was handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital, Kabul. "In this endeavour, we had recently supplied 500,000 doses of COVID vaccine and 1.6 tons of medical assistance to Afghanistan through World Health Organization (WHO)," added the MEA release.

India stands committed to continuing a special relationship with the people of Afghanistan and providing them humanitarian assistance. India also promised to supply more batches of humanitarian assistance consisting of medicines and food grains to Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

