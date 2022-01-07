Left Menu

Taliban welcome humanitarian aid consisting of medical supplies from India

Taliban on Friday welcomed the humanitarian aid, consisting of life-saving medicines from India after New Delhi delivered third batch of medical assistance to Afghanistan.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 07-01-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 17:31 IST
Taliban welcomes humanitarian aid from India . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Taliban on Friday welcomed the humanitarian aid, consisting of life-saving medicines from India after New Delhi delivered the third batch of medical assistance to Afghanistan. The aid, which consisted of life-saving medicines was sent on Friday from New Delhi to Kabul.

"Zabiullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, said the Islamic Emirate welcomes the six tons of humanitarian aid from India that arrived today in Kabul," Tolo News tweeted. The medical assistance was handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital, Kabul.

India stands committed to continuing our special relationship with the people of Afghanistan and providing them humanitarian assistance. "In this endeavor, we had recently supplied 500,000 doses of COVID vaccine and 1.6 tons of medical assistance to Afghanistan through World Health Organization (WHO)," said the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

"In coming weeks, we would be supplying more batches of humanitarian assistance consisting of medicines and foodgrains to Afghanistan," the release added. (ANI)

