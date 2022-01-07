Left Menu

2 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's air defence zone

Two Chinese military aircraft of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) entered into Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zones (ADIZ) Friday.

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 07-01-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 21:23 IST
2 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's air defence zone
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Two Chinese military aircraft of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) entered into Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zones (ADIZ) Friday. "2 PLA J-16 entered Taiwan's southwest ADIZ on the night of January 7, 2022," Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense tweeted.

Earlier, on Wednesday, two Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan's ADIZ. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, seven Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan's ADIZ. According to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense, five People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane, and one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare airplane flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan's ADIZ.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades. Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing. China has threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
4
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022