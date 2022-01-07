2 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's air defence zone

Two Chinese military aircraft of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) entered into Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zones (ADIZ) Friday. "2 PLA J-16 entered Taiwan's southwest ADIZ on the night of January 7, 2022," Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense tweeted.

Earlier, on Wednesday, two Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan's ADIZ. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, seven Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan's ADIZ. According to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense, five People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane, and one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare airplane flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan's ADIZ.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades. Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing. China has threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)