China reports 159 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

China on Friday reported 159 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 08-01-2022 11:49 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 11:49 IST
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
China on Friday reported 159 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. As per the National Health Commission daily report, 95 cases were locally transmitted, while 64 were new imported cases, reported Xinhua.

Of the new local cases, 46 were reported in Shaanxi, 43 in Henan, four in Zhejiang, and two in Guangdong, the commission said. Also reported were 64 new imported cases in 10 provincial-level regions, according to the commission, reported Xinhua.

One suspected case from outside the mainland was newly reported in Shanghai, said the commission. Meanwhile, China on Thursday reported 174 cases of COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

