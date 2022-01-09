Left Menu

3 killed as train hits vehicle in Pakistan's Punjab province

At least three people were killed when a passenger train hit a vehicle in Punjab province of Pakistan on Sunday, reported Xinhua.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 09-01-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 14:50 IST
3 killed as train hits vehicle in Pakistan's Punjab province
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least three people were killed when a passenger train hit a vehicle in Punjab province of Pakistan on Sunday, reported Xinhua. The incident took place on Sunday morning when the train slammed into the vehicle parked very close to a railway crossing in Rawalpindi.

One person was killed at the spot during the accident and two others were injured and died at the hospital, Xinhua reported citing sources. When the accident occurred, the train was on its way to Rawalpindi from Multan district.

Earlier in June, a major train collision had taken place in Pakistan's Sindh province which had killed at least 65 people. The death toll rose after rescuers pulled more bodies from a mangled bogie found crushed underneath an engine. The incident had occurred after the coaches of one train, the Millat Express, derailed and fell across the opposite track, where they were hit by another train, the Sir Syed Express. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
3
World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests; Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry and more

World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crack...

 Global
4
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022