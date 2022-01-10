Left Menu

1,200 Rohingya refugees' homes gutted in a massive fire

Around 1,200 Rohingya refugees' homes were destroyed in a massive fire in the Kata area of Camp-16 refugee camp in Ukhiya of Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh on Sunday.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 10-01-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 13:16 IST
1,200 Rohingya refugees' homes gutted in a massive fire
Representative Image (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Around 1,200 Rohingya refugees' homes were destroyed in a massive fire in the Kata area of Camp-16 refugee camp in Ukhiya of Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh on Sunday. The cause of the blaze has not been established yet. No casualty has been reported so far. The fire broke out around 4:55 pm, said Additional Superintendent of Police, Kamran Hossen, of Armed Police Battalion-8. He added that the fire rapidly spread and destroyed around 1,200 Rohingya refugee homes, reported The Daily Star.

It was doused around 9:10 pm, said Emdadul Haque, station officer of Ukhiya Fire Station in Cox's Bazar. Enamul Hossen, a firefighter, stated that soon after getting the information about the blaze around 4.50 pm, four units of the fire station and dozens more from Cox's Bazar were rushed to the scene.

Locals also said that at around 5:00 pm, they saw thick smoke billowing over the camp. Saddam Hossain, a local of Shafiullah Kata area, told The Daily Star that he saw hundreds of homes gutted in the fire. "Fire service, along with other Government agencies, are trying hard to douse the fire," he said last night.

This is not the first time that a fire has broken out in the Rohingya camps. Incidents of fire have become common in the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar. Officials concerned have often attributed the origin of fires to gas cylinders. However, insiders in Rohingya camps have claimed that the fire is a result of arson.

Notably, In March last year, 10,000 homes were gutted in a massive fire in four camps in Balukhali of Ukhiya, reported The Daily Star. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakhstan; Kazakhstan says situation stabilised, president firmly in charge after unrest and more

World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakh...

 Global
4
Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screening

Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screen...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022