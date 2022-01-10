Left Menu

Beijing supports Kazakhstan in maintaining stability, stopping violence: Chinese FM

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday, said that as a permanent comprehensive strategic partner of Kazakhstan, China is willing to firmly support Kazakhstan in maintaining stability and stopping violence at this critical moment concerning Kazakhstan's future.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 10-01-2022 15:10 IST

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Image Credit: ANI
  • China

Wang Yi, the Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister, on Monday said that as a permanent comprehensive strategic partner of Kazakhstan, China is willing to firmly support it in maintaining stability and stopping violence at this critical moment concerning the central Asian country's future. Wang made the remarks during a phone conversation with Mukhtar Tleuberdi, the Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, reported Xinhua.

This comes at a time when Turkey also showed its support to Kazakhstan in light of the violent riots that shook the country and initiated an online meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States. Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Turkish Foreign Minister, after a conversation with his Kazakh counterpart Mukhtar Tleuberdi, said that the event will take place on January 11.

He also stated that Ankara is ready to provide Nur-Sultan with any necessary assistance. Turkey is concerned that Russia has knocked out of the chain of the "Turkic world" the main link - Kazakhstan reported Victoria Panfilova. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

