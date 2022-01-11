Left Menu

6.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Alaska

An earthquake measuring 6.5 on the Richter scale struck the Andreanof Islands, Alaska, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed on Tuesday.

11-01-2022
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.5, Occurred on 11-01-2022, 17:05:46 IST, Lat: 52.83 & Long:-167.87, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 605km ENE of andreanof islands, Alaska," NCS tweeted.

There are no reports of casualties or loss of properties as of now. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

