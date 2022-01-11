Left Menu

Baku claims Azerbaijani soldier killed in shootout at border with Armenia

One Azerbaijani soldier was killed on Tuesday in a shootout at the border with Armenia, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

ANI | Baku | Updated: 11-01-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 19:01 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Baku [Azerbaijan], January 11 (ANI/Sputnik): One Azerbaijani soldier was killed on Tuesday in a shootout at the border with Armenia, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

"On January 11 at noon, the Azerbaijan Army's long-term active military serviceman, soldier Nazarov Ayaz Azer became Shehid (Martyr) as a result of provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Kalbajar region of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also claimed that "the opposing side was suppressed" as a result of measures taken by the Azerbaijani military. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

