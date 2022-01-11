Left Menu

UNGA President meets Indian envoy to Maldives, exchanges views on enhancing Maldives-India ties

United Nations General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid on Tuesday met with the High Commissioner of India to the Maldives, Munu Mahawar and exchanged views on achieving greater collaboration and enhancing the strong Maldives-India partnership.

ANI | Male | Updated: 11-01-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 21:21 IST
UNGA President meets Indian envoy to Maldives, exchanges views on enhancing Maldives-India ties
United Nations General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid meets High Commissioner of India to the Maldives, Munu Mahawar (Photo Credit: Twitter/Abdulla Shahid). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Maldives

By Unga President Meets High Commissioner Of India To Maldives United Nations General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid on Tuesday met with the High Commissioner of India to the Maldives, Munu Mahawar and exchanged views on achieving greater collaboration and enhancing the strong Maldives-India partnership.

"It was a pleasure meeting High Commissioner of #India to #Maldives, @AmbMunutoday. Exchanged views on achieving greater collaboration and enhancing the strong #MaldivesIndiaPartnership. Looking forward to boost our cooperation in areas of mutual interest," Abdulla Shahid tweeted. Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also held talks with Madlaivian counterpart, Abdulla Shahid, on January 5.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar noted that the mutual benefits of the great progress in bilateral cooperation are "very visible". India and Maldives have in recent times expanded their strategic cooperation including focusing on counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency.

Last year in September, Mahawar was appointed as the High Commissioner of India to the Maldives. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022