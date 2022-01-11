India making all efforts to release its seven nationals onboard ship seized by Houthis off Yemen: MEA

Emphasising that India has been closely monitoring developments following the seizure of the UAE flagged ship Rwabee off the port of Hodeidah, Yemen, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that all Indian crew members are safe and New Delhi is making all efforts to secure their early release. "We are in touch with the company operating the ship and have been informed that out of the 11 crew members onboard the ship, seven are from India," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Tuesday in a statement.

"Government of India has been closely monitoring developments following the seizure of the UAE flagged ship Rwabee off the port of Hodeidah (Yemen) by the Houthis on January 2," he added. Bagchi also emphasised that "we also understand from the company and other sources that all Indian crew members are safe." "Government of India is making all efforts to secure their early release," he added.

Stressing that India urges the Houthis to ensure the safety and well-being of the crew members and release them immediately, Bagchi also said that New Delhi is concerned at the recent intensification of fighting in Yemen and hopes that all parties will come to the negotiating table to find a peaceful resolution to the Yemen issue. (ANI)

