Left Menu

NATO offered Russia to mutually restore missions: Moscow

NATO has offered Russia to mutually restore the work of its missions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, adding that Moscow has not yet responded on the offer.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 12-01-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 22:52 IST
NATO offered Russia to mutually restore missions: Moscow
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

NATO has offered Russia to mutually restore the work of its missions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, adding that Moscow has not yet responded on the offer. "NATO was ready to reopen a representative office in Moscow, since a dialogue with Russia was needed. The alliance does not have any preconditions for the restoration of the work of the Russian mission to NATO," Sputnik News Agency qouting NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg reported.

"This was the alliance's proposal. It has been taken into account. The Russian side has not yet given an answer," the ministry said, as per the news agency. Meanwhile, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Wednesday said that NATO Secretary-General expressed hope that the NATO-Russia Council could convene again soon to have "deeper discussions" on areas of interest where making progress is possible.

Sherman's comment came after the NATO-Russia Council meeting on the security guarantees in Europe proposed by Moscow for the alliance not to expand further eastward, among other issues. "Secretary General (Jens) Stoltenberg open today's meeting by expressing his hope that the NATO Russia Council could convene again soon to have deeper discussions on the areas where we can make progress together to strengthen security for all," she said, according to Sputnik.

Sherman added that the United States and NATO remain ready to continue to engage with Russia after the talks in Brussels on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022