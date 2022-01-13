Left Menu

Taiwan finds debris of missing Air Force F-16V fighter plane; pilot still traceless

Taiwan has found the debris of a missing Air Force F-16V fighter plane that went missing on Tuesday during a routine training mission but did not find any sign of the pilot, reported local media.

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 13-01-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 13:18 IST
Taiwan finds debris of missing Air Force F-16V fighter plane; pilot still traceless
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan has found the debris of a missing Air Force F-16V fighter plane that went missing on Tuesday during a routine training mission but did not find any sign of the pilot, reported local media. Rescuers found debris belonging to a missing Air Force F-16V fighter on Wednesday morning but there were no signs of its pilot, according to the National Rescue Command Center (NRCC), reported Focus Taiwan.

A military UH-60M helicopter first spotted debris from the aircraft tires, at around 10:48 am Wednesday, said NRCC. However, it did not specify where the objects were seen.

Later, the Taiwan military confirmed at 11:19 am that the debris belonged to the jet with the serial number 6650 piloted by Captain Chen Yi. So far, the rescuers have not been able to locate Chen as they search him for a second day on Wednesday.

The F-16 aircraft vanished off the radar during a routine training mission in Taiwan on Tuesday. The Taiwanese air force had launched a search-and-rescue operation to find the jet which had taken off from the Chiayi Air Base at 2:55 pm [06:55GMT]. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022