US reports over1.5 lakh hospitalisations in 24 hrs, faces lack of medics as COVID-19 cases surge

The number of people hospitalized in the US with Covid-19 has reached a record high -- 151,261 as of Wednesday. And as the infection due to Omicron variant spreads, states and health care systems nationwide are handling shortages of available medical workers.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 14:22 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The number of people hospitalized in the US with Covid-19 has reached a record high -- 151,261 as of Wednesday. And as the infection due to Omicron variant spreads, states and health care systems nationwide are handling shortages of available medical workers. Nineteen states have less than 15% remaining capacity in their ICUs. Four of them have less than 10%: Kentucky, Alabama, Indiana and New Hampshire, according to data Wednesday from the US Department of Health and Human Services, reported CNN News.

The other states are-- Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas and Vermont, according to HHS. The Omicron virus is wreaking havoc in the country as the variant is spreading rapidly leading to a shortage of medical workers.

The medical workers have a greater chance to get exposed to the virus and they must isolate themselves if they are tested positive. Governor of Washington, Jay Inslee announced on Thursday that he will be requiring hospitals to temporarily halt non-urgent procedures in an effort to get staff positioned to assist people who need help immediately, reported CNN News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

