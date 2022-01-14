Malnutrition rate in Afghan children up 30 pc: Report

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) has expressed concern over a 30 per cent surge in the number of children suffering from malnutrition in Afghanistan, Pajhwok Afghan News reported. Earlier it was reported that around 90 per cent of health centres of Afghanistan may close down by the end of 2022 due to the current economic situation, as per fresh report by the IRC.

Millions of Afghan people will be left without health services facilities and millions more may lose lives if the current economic and political situation continues, reported Khaama Press citing the IRC report. Warning of bleak future to the people of Afghanistan, the report estimated that up to 97 percent of the country's people may face starvation by the end of 2022. The IRC report also stated that the country's current economic situation may lead to the closure of nearly 90 per cent of the health centers in Afghanistan.

With regard to the worsening situation, the IRC has called on the international community to come forward and assist Afghanistan's health sector by providing aids. Meanwhile, the World Food Programme (WFP) recently said that currently, Afghanistan is witnessing severe poverty due to the workers being laid off and the country facing difficult economic situations.

The WFP also said that the organization needs up to USD 2.6 billion to feed some 23 million Afghan people now on the brink of starvation. (ANI)

