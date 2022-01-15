Left Menu

NATO Chief condemns cyberattacks on Ukraine, assures to sign deal on enhanced cyber cooperation

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg strongly condemned the cyber attacks on the Ukrainian Government and said that in the coming days, NATO and Ukraine will sign an agreement on enhanced cyber cooperation on Friday.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 15-01-2022 12:09 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 12:09 IST
NATO Chief condemns cyberattacks on Ukraine, assures to sign deal on enhanced cyber cooperation
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg strongly condemned the cyber attacks on the Ukrainian Government and said that in the coming days, NATO and Ukraine will sign an agreement on enhanced cyber cooperation on Friday. In a statment, NATO chief said, "I strongly condemn the cyber attacks on the Ukrainian Government."

The organization also said that it will continue its strong political and practical support for Ukraine. "In the coming days, NATO and Ukraine will sign an agreement on enhanced cyber cooperation, including Ukrainian access to NATO's malware information sharing platform. NATO's strong political and practical support for Ukraine will continue.", the statement read.

Furthermore, the statement also talks about close cooperation between NATO and Ukraine in the field of cyber defence. "NATO has worked closely with Ukraine for years to help boost its cyber defenses. NATO cyber experts in Brussels have been exchanging information with their Ukrainian counterparts on the current malicious cyber activities. Allied experts in country are also supporting the Ukrainian authorities on the ground.", the statement read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
2
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States
3
This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022