NATO Chief condemns cyberattacks on Ukraine, assures to sign deal on enhanced cyber cooperation

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg strongly condemned the cyber attacks on the Ukrainian Government and said that in the coming days, NATO and Ukraine will sign an agreement on enhanced cyber cooperation on Friday. In a statment, NATO chief said, "I strongly condemn the cyber attacks on the Ukrainian Government."

The organization also said that it will continue its strong political and practical support for Ukraine. "In the coming days, NATO and Ukraine will sign an agreement on enhanced cyber cooperation, including Ukrainian access to NATO's malware information sharing platform. NATO's strong political and practical support for Ukraine will continue.", the statement read.

Furthermore, the statement also talks about close cooperation between NATO and Ukraine in the field of cyber defence. "NATO has worked closely with Ukraine for years to help boost its cyber defenses. NATO cyber experts in Brussels have been exchanging information with their Ukrainian counterparts on the current malicious cyber activities. Allied experts in country are also supporting the Ukrainian authorities on the ground.", the statement read. (ANI)

